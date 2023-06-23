Sign up
Photo 2223
From the life of damselfly 1
When I go on a trip, I don't know what the subject of the photos will be. Nature always surprises. Yesterday the most was happening with dragonflies.
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
22nd June 2023 5:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
summer
,
damselfly
,
behavior
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 23rd, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
That is what I do too. I have my camera with me - even with day to day stuff and if I see something I like I shoot it! I love the glistening wings of the gold damselfly. Awesome shot.
June 23rd, 2023
Mags
ace
How wonderful!
June 23rd, 2023
