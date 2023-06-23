Previous
From the life of damselfly 1 by haskar
From the life of damselfly 1

When I go on a trip, I don't know what the subject of the photos will be. Nature always surprises. Yesterday the most was happening with dragonflies.
haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 23rd, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
That is what I do too. I have my camera with me - even with day to day stuff and if I see something I like I shoot it! I love the glistening wings of the gold damselfly. Awesome shot.
June 23rd, 2023  
Mags ace
How wonderful!
June 23rd, 2023  
