Previous
Waiting for the bus by haskar
Photo 2318

Waiting for the bus

Coming back from my mother's, I pass this bus stop. There are always a lot of people waiting here. And they always have such bored faces.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
635% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Great candid capture.
September 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise