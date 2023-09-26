Sign up
Previous
Photo 2318
Waiting for the bus
Coming back from my mother's, I pass this bus stop. There are always a lot of people waiting here. And they always have such bored faces.
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
1
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2825
photos
243
followers
221
following
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
2318
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
26th September 2023 5:37pm
Tags
b&w
,
street
,
people
,
behavior
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great candid capture.
September 27th, 2023
