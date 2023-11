He flew

My son, Konrad, went on a research expedition to Madagascar. It's been a difficult few days. Before leaving, he had to secure research areas in Poland. This took a little longer than planned and the departure date was quickly approaching. He asked me for help in preparing his luggage for the trip. These were busy days for me. He finished his field work on Saturday, came to me on Sunday, and flew out on Monday. Those were crazy days. This is my little Tarzan 35 years ago. Good luck, son.