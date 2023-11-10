Previous
Before dawn in the mountains by haskar
Before dawn in the mountains

Taken from the hotel terrace. I was ready to leave, just one last look out the window. And a quick exit to the terrace. Immediately afterwards, gray clouds arrived with rain and wind. At least it wasn't a pity to go home.
haskar

