Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2376
An golden hour
I went to the swamp to catch the rising moon. I took this shot 20 minutes before moonrise. And suddenly dark clouds rolled in and a snowstorm began. And that's all I have left.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
8
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2889
photos
245
followers
223
following
650% complete
View this month »
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
26th November 2023 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
swamps
,
golden-hour
Milanie
ace
Those colors are beautiful - looks like you timed it perfectly.
November 26th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
I love this!
November 26th, 2023
Granagringa
ace
what glorious light!
November 26th, 2023
Heather
ace
Wow! A fabulous capture of the golden light both in the clouds and on the bushes! Big fav!
November 26th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
So beautiful. Love how the sunlight catches the reeds
November 26th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
November 26th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
You captured a beautiful scene before the storm came. Well done.
November 26th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A stunning golden image
November 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close