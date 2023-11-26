Previous
An golden hour by haskar
An golden hour

I went to the swamp to catch the rising moon. I took this shot 20 minutes before moonrise. And suddenly dark clouds rolled in and a snowstorm began. And that's all I have left.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Milanie
Those colors are beautiful - looks like you timed it perfectly.
November 26th, 2023  
Suzanne
I love this!
November 26th, 2023  
Granagringa
what glorious light!
November 26th, 2023  
Heather
Wow! A fabulous capture of the golden light both in the clouds and on the bushes! Big fav!
November 26th, 2023  
Judith Johnson
So beautiful. Love how the sunlight catches the reeds
November 26th, 2023  
Dawn
Beautiful
November 26th, 2023  
John Falconer
You captured a beautiful scene before the storm came. Well done.
November 26th, 2023  
Corinne C
A stunning golden image
November 26th, 2023  
