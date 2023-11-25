Previous
The pedestrian crossing by haskar
The pedestrian crossing

We've had quite dynamic weather lately. Autumn doesn't want to leave, and winter only scares us.
haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Joan Robillard ace
Great capture
November 25th, 2023  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Love the movement of the sleet Fav
November 25th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great cpture as they struggle in the sleet and rain ! fav
November 25th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding street shot
November 25th, 2023  
Korcsog Károly ace
Great shot!
November 25th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Really excellent
November 25th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Your photo really captures the bluster.
November 25th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Such a good capture of that crazy weather
November 25th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wow!
November 25th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Excellent capture that tells a story,
November 25th, 2023  
