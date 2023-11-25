Sign up
Previous
Photo 2375
The pedestrian crossing
We've had quite dynamic weather lately. Autumn doesn't want to leave, and winter only scares us.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
10
8
haskar
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
snow
winter
city
Joan Robillard
Great capture
November 25th, 2023
Granny7(Denise)
Love the movement of the sleet Fav
November 25th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
Great cpture as they struggle in the sleet and rain ! fav
November 25th, 2023
gloria jones
Outstanding street shot
November 25th, 2023
Korcsog Károly
Great shot!
November 25th, 2023
Suzanne
Really excellent
November 25th, 2023
Shutterbug
Your photo really captures the bluster.
November 25th, 2023
Lesley
Such a good capture of that crazy weather
November 25th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
Wow!
November 25th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
Excellent capture that tells a story,
November 25th, 2023
365 Project
close