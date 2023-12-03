Sign up
Previous
Photo 2383
Winter in the park
And we have a snowy winter! There hasn't been weather like this for many years. Is beautifully!
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
6
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
3rd December 2023 11:50am
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
park
Faye Turner
Lovely capture
December 3rd, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful, welcome to my world!
December 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful composed capture of the snow scene! It does look beautiful !
December 3rd, 2023
Kathy
ace
A lovely scene of the snow, the trees, the mist and the birds on the water.
December 3rd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
beautiful but wow so cold
December 3rd, 2023
carol white
ace
A chilly but beautiful snowy scene.Fav😊
December 3rd, 2023
