Winter in the park by haskar
Photo 2383

Winter in the park

And we have a snowy winter! There hasn't been weather like this for many years. Is beautifully!
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Faye Turner
Lovely capture
December 3rd, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful, welcome to my world!
December 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful composed capture of the snow scene! It does look beautiful !
December 3rd, 2023  
Kathy ace
A lovely scene of the snow, the trees, the mist and the birds on the water.
December 3rd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful but wow so cold
December 3rd, 2023  
carol white ace
A chilly but beautiful snowy scene.Fav😊
December 3rd, 2023  
