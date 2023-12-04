Sign up
Previous
Photo 2384
In snow caps
Our winter is not very frosty yet, but temperature changes cause dangerous icing.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
3
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely capture
December 4th, 2023
carol white
ace
Beautiful.Fav😊
December 4th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely composition
December 4th, 2023
