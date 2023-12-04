Previous
In snow caps by haskar
Photo 2384

In snow caps

Our winter is not very frosty yet, but temperature changes cause dangerous icing.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely capture
December 4th, 2023  
carol white ace
Beautiful.Fav😊
December 4th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely composition
December 4th, 2023  
