Photo 2385
By the river
I was a bit tempted to go lower and clear the foreground a bit. But this bank was steep and I might as well have slipped into the water. Common sense prevailed.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
river
,
landscape
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It's gorgeous with the foreground
December 5th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
And it's very lovely with this pov.
December 5th, 2023
