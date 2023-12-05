Previous
By the river by haskar
By the river

I was a bit tempted to go lower and clear the foreground a bit. But this bank was steep and I might as well have slipped into the water. Common sense prevailed.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

haskar

ace
Christine Sztukowski ace
It's gorgeous with the foreground
December 5th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
And it's very lovely with this pov.
December 5th, 2023  
