Photo 2386
Festive pattern
I shot the Christmas tree in double exposure, but while editing I noticed this beautiful Christmas pattern. I cropped it a bit too much, but I like it.
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2899
photos
243
followers
221
following
light
pattern
christmas-tree
double-exposure
