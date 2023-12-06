Previous
Festive pattern by haskar
Festive pattern

I shot the Christmas tree in double exposure, but while editing I noticed this beautiful Christmas pattern. I cropped it a bit too much, but I like it.
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself...
