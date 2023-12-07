Previous
It's snowing again by haskar
Photo 2387

It's snowing again

I like winter. Not too frosty, but snowy. And after many years of continuous autumn, we finally have winter! It's wonderful!
This is fresh snow on the grass, and the white in the background is a frozen pond.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
653% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Lovely. There's not been a good snow where I live since the first winter I lived in this house.
December 7th, 2023  
carol white ace
Beautiful.Fav😊
December 7th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Terrific, artful image
December 7th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful detail, fav
December 7th, 2023  
Milanie ace
The grasses look so pretty against that snowy frozen pond
December 7th, 2023  
Cheryl Rose ace
Lovely grasses, the pond has made a great back drop to show off the grasses.
December 7th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Just an absolutely beautiful image. Lovely that you are having a true winter to enjoy.
December 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise