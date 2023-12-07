Sign up
Previous
Photo 2387
It's snowing again
I like winter. Not too frosty, but snowy. And after many years of continuous autumn, we finally have winter! It's wonderful!
This is fresh snow on the grass, and the white in the background is a frozen pond.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
7
7
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
7th December 2023 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
grass
Kathy
ace
Lovely. There's not been a good snow where I live since the first winter I lived in this house.
December 7th, 2023
carol white
ace
Beautiful.Fav😊
December 7th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Terrific, artful image
December 7th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful detail, fav
December 7th, 2023
Milanie
ace
The grasses look so pretty against that snowy frozen pond
December 7th, 2023
Cheryl Rose
ace
Lovely grasses, the pond has made a great back drop to show off the grasses.
December 7th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Just an absolutely beautiful image. Lovely that you are having a true winter to enjoy.
December 7th, 2023
