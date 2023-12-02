Sign up
Photo 2382
Waiting for spring
On Saturday, Konrad returned from Madagascar. He flew through Vienna and therefore arrived only with a slight delay. Many airports in Europe were closed due to the snowstorm. Now I have a day of joy, and on Monday he goes to his place.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
5
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2896
photos
244
followers
222
following
2376
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
3rd December 2023 11:46am
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
seagull
Sylvia du Toit
Wow looks cold. Just the opposite here. We do have a heatwave.
December 3rd, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Oh no they should fly south soon!
December 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh! poor gulls - they look so cold !
December 3rd, 2023
Kathy
ace
Good capture of the sea birds. Glad for time spent with family.
December 3rd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fantastic!
December 3rd, 2023
