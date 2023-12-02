Previous
Waiting for spring by haskar
Waiting for spring

On Saturday, Konrad returned from Madagascar. He flew through Vienna and therefore arrived only with a slight delay. Many airports in Europe were closed due to the snowstorm. Now I have a day of joy, and on Monday he goes to his place.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

haskar

Sylvia du Toit
Wow looks cold. Just the opposite here. We do have a heatwave.
December 3rd, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Oh no they should fly south soon!
December 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh! poor gulls - they look so cold !
December 3rd, 2023  
Kathy ace
Good capture of the sea birds. Glad for time spent with family.
December 3rd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fantastic!
December 3rd, 2023  
