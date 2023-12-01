Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2381
It looks very festive
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
11
9
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2894
photos
244
followers
222
following
652% complete
View this month »
2374
2375
2376
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
11
Fav's
9
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
1st December 2023 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
colour
,
frost
Milanie
ace
The lighting here makes this even prettier.
December 1st, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Ooh, so very lovely!
December 1st, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Love it.
December 1st, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful shot!
December 1st, 2023
Heather
ace
Love the diagonal and the orange berries dusted with frost! Fav
December 1st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! fav
December 1st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 1st, 2023
Bobbi C
ace
This is beautiful.
December 1st, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
👌⭐️❤️
December 1st, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yes very festive season
December 1st, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It does- and then you see that it's frost on berries and it makes you go, "Brrrrr!!"
December 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close