Some snow by haskar
Photo 2475

Some snow

There was some snow on the last night before we left. But the crocuses were holding up beautifully, only their heads were closed.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

haskar

Karen ace
That’s such a lovely photograph! The crocus with its purply colours and gentle floral nature goes so well with the harsher textures and colours of the greenery and white snow
March 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
March 8th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful photograph
March 8th, 2024  
