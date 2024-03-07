Sign up
Photo 2475
Some snow
There was some snow on the last night before we left. But the crocuses were holding up beautifully, only their heads were closed.
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
3
2
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
2476
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
7th March 2024 7:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
flower
,
close-up
,
seasons
Karen
ace
That’s such a lovely photograph! The crocus with its purply colours and gentle floral nature goes so well with the harsher textures and colours of the greenery and white snow
March 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
March 8th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful photograph
March 8th, 2024
