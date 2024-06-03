Sign up
Previous
Photo 2561
Searching for the light
This is a minor attempt at b&w editing. For now, I'm mastering the technique.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
6
8
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
Barb
ace
Looks amazing, in my opinion! Well done!
June 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful image!
June 4th, 2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Excellent black and white abstract.
June 4th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
awesome lighting!
June 4th, 2024
Karen
ace
The lighting, lines and patterns that the BW showcases in the building are fantastic.
June 4th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Wow Haskar - what a super choice of image to use to fine tune your editing skills. It's a fabulous image ......
June 4th, 2024
