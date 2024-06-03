Previous
Searching for the light by haskar
Photo 2561

Searching for the light

This is a minor attempt at b&w editing. For now, I'm mastering the technique.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
701% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Looks amazing, in my opinion! Well done!
June 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wonderful image!
June 4th, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Excellent black and white abstract.
June 4th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
awesome lighting!
June 4th, 2024  
Karen ace
The lighting, lines and patterns that the BW showcases in the building are fantastic.
June 4th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Wow Haskar - what a super choice of image to use to fine tune your editing skills. It's a fabulous image ......
June 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise