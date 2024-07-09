Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2597
The Eurasian coot in the morning light
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3182
photos
257
followers
224
following
711% complete
View this month »
2590
2591
2592
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
Latest from all albums
2591
103
2592
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
9th July 2024 7:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
pond
,
colour
Suzanne
ace
Excellent
July 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful capture - with all the water to itself !
July 10th, 2024
Christina
ace
Lovely circles in the water
July 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and patterns on the water, neat reflection too.
July 10th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful colours and details.
July 10th, 2024
Tia
ace
Beautiful ripples.
July 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close