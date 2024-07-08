Previous
EARTH space station by haskar
Photo 2596

EARTH space station

I'm having some fun with b&w. It wasn't a good shot to convert, but I didn't know that yet when I took it. Next time I will go on a cloudy day. Currently, I managed to create something sci-fi.
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
711% complete

Suzanne ace
Very scifi!
July 9th, 2024  
Junko Y ace
I love it! I love the high contrast, I love your creative take on it, and I love the feeling of being in a futuristic world!
July 9th, 2024  
Brian ace
Great result! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
July 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
Not a fan of b/w at all, but this is a magnificent capture with wonderful contrasts.
July 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Cool
July 9th, 2024  
