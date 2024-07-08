Sign up
Photo 2596
EARTH space station
I'm having some fun with b&w. It wasn't a good shot to convert, but I didn't know that yet when I took it. Next time I will go on a cloudy day. Currently, I managed to create something sci-fi.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
6th July 2024 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
Suzanne
ace
Very scifi!
July 9th, 2024
Junko Y
ace
I love it! I love the high contrast, I love your creative take on it, and I love the feeling of being in a futuristic world!
July 9th, 2024
Brian
ace
Great result! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
July 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
Not a fan of b/w at all, but this is a magnificent capture with wonderful contrasts.
July 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Cool
July 9th, 2024
