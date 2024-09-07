Previous
An old fence by haskar
Photo 2657

An old fence

Taken yesterday during a bike trip. I've driven this road many times but only now have I noticed this old fence. Maybe because it's still very hot and dry. The plants in the meadow have withered and the fence has started to become visible.
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
727% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Good look at this weathered split rail fence.
September 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing how the time of year and weather conditions can change our outlook at our surrounds - love how this old fence has been battered over the years and bleaches by the sun ! fav
September 7th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good eye- those old split post fences are so photogenic.
September 7th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Nice leading line
September 7th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
That fence would have many tales to tell..
September 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
That old fence made a beautiful shot!
September 7th, 2024  
Heather ace
A nice shot with your composition to capture the posts and rails of this old fence. Great textures (and stories to tell, as Rob said) Fav
September 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise