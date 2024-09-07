Sign up
Photo 2657
An old fence
Taken yesterday during a bike trip. I've driven this road many times but only now have I noticed this old fence. Maybe because it's still very hot and dry. The plants in the meadow have withered and the fence has started to become visible.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
7
5
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
18
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
6th September 2024 3:57pm
fence
,
autumn
Kathy
ace
Good look at this weathered split rail fence.
September 7th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing how the time of year and weather conditions can change our outlook at our surrounds - love how this old fence has been battered over the years and bleaches by the sun ! fav
September 7th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good eye- those old split post fences are so photogenic.
September 7th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Nice leading line
September 7th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
That fence would have many tales to tell..
September 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
That old fence made a beautiful shot!
September 7th, 2024
Heather
ace
A nice shot with your composition to capture the posts and rails of this old fence. Great textures (and stories to tell, as Rob said) Fav
September 7th, 2024
