Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
181 / 365
A chip
Rather of the trash genre. I found it in the woods. It looks like a chip, but is very flexible. I don't know what it is but it has an interesting shape and texture.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1593
photos
237
followers
203
following
49% complete
View this month »
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
Latest from all albums
177
178
179
1390
1391
180
181
1392
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
10th February 2021 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
Netkonnexion
ace
This is fabulous. Great image, lovely feel.
@dulciknit
you will like this one...
February 10th, 2021
Louise
Interesting!
February 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@dulciknit you will like this one...