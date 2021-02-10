Previous
A chip by haskar
181 / 365

A chip

Rather of the trash genre. I found it in the woods. It looks like a chip, but is very flexible. I don't know what it is but it has an interesting shape and texture.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

haskar

@haskar
Netkonnexion ace
This is fabulous. Great image, lovely feel.
@dulciknit you will like this one...
February 10th, 2021  
Louise
Interesting!
February 10th, 2021  
