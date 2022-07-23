Previous
23: Depth by haskar
282 / 365

23: Depth

These are the stairs at the renovated railway station. They are called a ladder by the locals because they are very steep and high. There is no elevator, you have to climb it.
haskar

Suzanne ace
Indeed very steep. A bit hard for some older and less able people especially with luggage!
July 24th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Ooh - they do look steep. Great angle.
July 24th, 2022  
