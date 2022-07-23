Sign up
282 / 365
23: Depth
These are the stairs at the renovated railway station. They are called a ladder by the locals because they are very steep and high. There is no elevator, you have to climb it.
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
2
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2231
photos
244
followers
224
following
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
1888
279
1889
280
281
1890
282
1891
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
23rd July 2022 7:07pm
make-30-2022
Suzanne
ace
Indeed very steep. A bit hard for some older and less able people especially with luggage!
July 24th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Ooh - they do look steep. Great angle.
July 24th, 2022
