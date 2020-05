49, hawthorn

The country park and river walk out beyond town is thick with the bold and blazon blossom of the hawthorn just now. The strong sweet scent pervades the atmosphere and though the hawthorn in itself is silent, the blackbird loves to sing from within its cover. and if one walks out early enough - thus avoiding any unwelcome intrusion to these delights - each of these senses transport one into the present moment, as a gift.