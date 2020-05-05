Previous
50, escape by helenhall
Photo 1477

50, escape

My escape. My treasured moments away from the troubled times.

I started the day reading a post on a local residents page which brought me to tears. It was a simple request for a hospital worker that might be doing a shift this morning, to transport a CD player to a dying man so he could listen to the tracks he had dedicated to his wife on their anniversary, during his last hours, alone.

I finish the day, realising that I hadn't heard from a friend for a week or so when she was experiencing a set back having had Covid-19. A few enquiries and I learn that she is the local hospital and the family can not get updates as to her progress.

I am so glad that we are in the changing season here, where the activity through spring provides a welcome distraction and moments of pleasure.
5th May 2020

Helen Jane

@helenhall
Hazel
A beautiful and tranquil photo and a touching post.
May 5th, 2020  
sarah
That is a beautiful escape
May 5th, 2020  
