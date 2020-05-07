52 transformed

Reflected here is the Mercure hotel - not a building with any architectural merit but it has a fine location - town centre by the town bridge and overlooking the river.



It has had a number of name changes, but sadly never a face lift. Not unless, that is you notice its reflection in the water on a still sunny day. I twisted it round and thought I had created a much more architecturally interesting and likeable building.



Many years ago, the hotel was the scene of a shocking murder when on an official exchange trip from our twin town in Bamburg, one of the visiting guests was shot dead in an unprovoked attack.



Today, the hotel houses the town's homeless people. They are being accommodated there by the council during the Covid-19 pandemic and given three meals a day. I do hope many of them will be able to transfer to proper accommodation when all this is over rather than being turfed back out on the streets.



Now that would be a transformation worth celebrating!