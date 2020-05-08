53, VE day whirl

We had no plans to give VE day a lot of attention, we were going to be busy in the garden. But through our street WhatsApp group, one by one, plans grew and by 3 pm, we were all out the front of our houses with a toast at the ready and afternoon teas to follow.



There is nothing like an impromptu party - even if it has to take social distancing into account. We weaved cautiously up and down the road with our drinks and stopped to have safe distance chats.



After a couple of hours in the sunshine, we were exhausted from all the interaction which we are no longer used to, from the strong sunshine, and from having got up particularly early for a couple of hours out walking, a another couple of hours gardening and baking, prior to the celebrations.



All a bit of a whirl and a blur now, as we have receded back into our houses to continue our lives in the new normal way.