65, warbler by helenhall
Photo 1492

65, warbler

I am so enjoying the birds in the garden this spring. This is neither in the garden nor today, but I haven't yet sat in the garden with the camera patiently awaiting a chance to capture our blackbird or blue tit parents who are busy feeding their young at present.

We have never had two nests in our small patch before, and never before been able to watch the comings and goings on a daily basis with such intent.

Yesterday we had both a rook and a magpie in our patch - both new visitors to us. This lockdown really has given the birds and wildlife more confidence to spread out and enjoy a less busy world.

I was pleased to spot this Reed Warbler on a walk around the boating lake last week. I don't usually find them. This is the best that my camera could do with it being such a long way off.
Helen Jane

Photo Details

