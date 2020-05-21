Previous
66, socially distanced afternoon tea
Photo 1493

66, socially distanced afternoon tea

Father in law was 87 yesterday. M and I took annual leave to visit him with afternoon tea.

Strictly speaking we should not have done so - rules dictate that two of us could be together outside from different households, but not three of us. My plan was to sit in the car and let the men have tea out of the front of the house - which would just about have fulfilled requirements.

In the end I relented - for a whole myriad of reasons that would require an essay to explain - so I packed separate teas which we ate at separate tables and we set up the camping stove in the garden to make tea.

It was perhaps one of the strangest birthday celebrations we have had.

I know the photograph is awful. It was so bad the first time I uploaded it that I had to work on it some more and am now uploading for a second time. I was trying to practice some editing tools which I don't usually use. It hasn't worked well but there is a day of chores beckoning me which I have to get on with.

So this is here for the record. No need to try and think of something nice to say!

(although tips on which tools/layers you might use to soften the edges on the insert and blend it into the main picture would certainly be appreciated)
Helen Jane

Rosie Kind ace
Well I think you have done very well - certainly better than I would have done! I think it's a great composition and the food looks delicious as well. I bet your father in law was pleased to be able to share his birthday with you both and I don't blame you for joining them. In these circumstances, I would have done the same. We don't know how many more birthdays he will have so make the most of it.
May 22nd, 2020  
Diana ace
I think it is wonderful that you could spend your FIL's birthday together. Such hard times for everyone, not knowing if decisions are right or not.
May 22nd, 2020  
