Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1505
Amongst the reeds ..
...is almost always where the reed warbler can be found, if indeed you find her at all.
Although she isn't very clear here, I like that you do get the sense of her being hidden in the depths of the reed bed, glimpsed only through layer upon layer of branches.
And I liked the way the light fell upon the uprights of the reeds.
I have not been out today, and there is no sign of fledgling activity in the garden. It is hard not knowing how all the little ones are fairing.
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
1902
photos
137
followers
77
following
412% complete
View this month »
1498
1499
1500
1501
1502
1503
1504
1505
Latest from all albums
61
1501
1502
62
63
1503
1504
1505
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
30th May 2020 5:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close