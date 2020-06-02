Amongst the reeds ..

...is almost always where the reed warbler can be found, if indeed you find her at all.



Although she isn't very clear here, I like that you do get the sense of her being hidden in the depths of the reed bed, glimpsed only through layer upon layer of branches.



And I liked the way the light fell upon the uprights of the reeds.



I have not been out today, and there is no sign of fledgling activity in the garden. It is hard not knowing how all the little ones are fairing.







