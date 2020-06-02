Previous
Amongst the reeds .. by helenhall
Amongst the reeds ..

...is almost always where the reed warbler can be found, if indeed you find her at all.

Although she isn't very clear here, I like that you do get the sense of her being hidden in the depths of the reed bed, glimpsed only through layer upon layer of branches.

And I liked the way the light fell upon the uprights of the reeds.

I have not been out today, and there is no sign of fledgling activity in the garden. It is hard not knowing how all the little ones are fairing.



2nd June 2020

Helen Jane

helenhall
Update Jan 2018 Last year tailed off as other priorities got in the way but with a new year starting, a new subscription to Ace membership...
