Private W T Cock 5926 6 - Lond

We had a discussion today about what might be the oldest things in the house. My father's memory and interest in the question means that we probably didn't come up with the right answer.



Certainly these medals are old. They belonged to my grandfather W T Cock who served in the First World War. He volunteered to join the London Rifle Brigade and fought in the trenches until he was shot in the arm. We think he was either 18 or 20 years old.



I wanted to get an image that showed the text on the side of the medals, but I didn't really succeed. You have no idea how much fiddling and faffing went on to take what looks to be a straightforward shot. I tried several back drops, including a bible presented to my maternal Grandmother and signed in July 1915.



This probably isnt the pick of the bunch, but having tried many ways to upload from phone to laptop so I could really see the quality of the image, I have given up and just picked this one - almost at random.



There are very few photographs of Dad's parents - and none of his grandfather. So, the cheat backdrop is my Mother's parents. They too, lived through two world wars.



This, for February words, old.