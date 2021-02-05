Hat

My father agreed to stand in front of the window so that I could get a silhouette image of him and I asked him to wear his summer hat.



It was very accomodating of him, since he struggles to stay upright so I just had a few seconds to take the shot.



He had no cause to wear the summer hat last year - with shielding and so forth. Now that it is winter, he would much rather be wearing his Dash4It hat, but he has no cause for that either as the only trip so far this year has been to get his vaccination.



The bright red Dash4It hat is a beanie, and a favourite - since one of his bridge club members took a picture of him wearing it and it is his favourite all time picture of hiimself. He is wearing a cheeky half smile and has a bit of a glint in his eye. I asked Dad to pose for me in this hat too today, but he was so tired that he could only do so with his eyes fully closed.



So the summer boater it is, for today's February word and this is also my last attempt at this week's Get Pushed challenge which was "an indoor silhouette or low key? It would be really great if you could make it of your Dad."



And now, I must get some rest because it has been a tiring day and I will look forward to visiting your projects again soon.



Tomorrow is travel day - and back to my other lockdown life.