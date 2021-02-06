Previous
Next
Tediffer by helenhall
Photo 1685

Tediffer

Purchased on a ferry across the English Channel on a University trip from London to East Germany, Teddifer was my comfort at a time of intense loneliness and confusion.

I can conjure up the feelings as if they were yesterday, as I lay on the bunk and shed buckets of silent tears into this poor bear until he was sodden.

He remained a source of comfort for some time and continues to keep an eye on my emotional well being from a corner of my bedroom - accompanied by Arthur, a bear purchased for my husband - prior to a long business trip to Little Rock in Arkensaw. Perhaps I thought my boyfriend (as he was at the time) would be lonely without me and needed a bear to comfort him. I can't remember - and neither can he.

Remarkable really, as neither of us are the sentimental sort.

This, for February words, loneliness.


6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
461% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise