Tediffer

Purchased on a ferry across the English Channel on a University trip from London to East Germany, Teddifer was my comfort at a time of intense loneliness and confusion.



I can conjure up the feelings as if they were yesterday, as I lay on the bunk and shed buckets of silent tears into this poor bear until he was sodden.



He remained a source of comfort for some time and continues to keep an eye on my emotional well being from a corner of my bedroom - accompanied by Arthur, a bear purchased for my husband - prior to a long business trip to Little Rock in Arkensaw. Perhaps I thought my boyfriend (as he was at the time) would be lonely without me and needed a bear to comfort him. I can't remember - and neither can he.



Remarkable really, as neither of us are the sentimental sort.



This, for February words, loneliness.





