It's in the balance by helenhall
Photo 1825

It's in the balance

A tentative step back after a very long absence.

It feels like I am starting all over again.

Today, I went out with my camera and the primary purpose was to walk and look for pictures.

I haven't done that since last year. I've a lot of catching up to do, but I enjoyed my time out and that is what matters.

The banded demoiselle obliged for long enough for me to get my shot - unlike most of the other insects around me.

Hope to have time to be here more often now, but there is still a lot going on and so it's in the balance but I thought I would make a start as I recover from this dreaded covid lurgy.

Forgive me if I don't try and catch up on so many months worth of your projects. I'm sorry.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
500% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marloes ace
Wow, that's a wonderful image for your fresh start, Helen. Great symbolical title. Fav ;) Recover (stupid Covid!), relax and enjoy. Nice to see you here again :)
July 3rd, 2022  
