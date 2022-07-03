It's in the balance

A tentative step back after a very long absence.



It feels like I am starting all over again.



Today, I went out with my camera and the primary purpose was to walk and look for pictures.



I haven't done that since last year. I've a lot of catching up to do, but I enjoyed my time out and that is what matters.



The banded demoiselle obliged for long enough for me to get my shot - unlike most of the other insects around me.



Hope to have time to be here more often now, but there is still a lot going on and so it's in the balance but I thought I would make a start as I recover from this dreaded covid lurgy.



Forgive me if I don't try and catch up on so many months worth of your projects. I'm sorry.