Photo 1825
It's in the balance
A tentative step back after a very long absence.
It feels like I am starting all over again.
Today, I went out with my camera and the primary purpose was to walk and look for pictures.
I haven't done that since last year. I've a lot of catching up to do, but I enjoyed my time out and that is what matters.
The banded demoiselle obliged for long enough for me to get my shot - unlike most of the other insects around me.
Hope to have time to be here more often now, but there is still a lot going on and so it's in the balance but I thought I would make a start as I recover from this dreaded covid lurgy.
Forgive me if I don't try and catch up on so many months worth of your projects. I'm sorry.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
1
0
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
2316
photos
122
followers
78
following
500% complete
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
Marloes
ace
Wow, that's a wonderful image for your fresh start, Helen. Great symbolical title. Fav ;) Recover (stupid Covid!), relax and enjoy. Nice to see you here again :)
July 3rd, 2022
