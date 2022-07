For the children in unmarked graves

"I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circled flight"



One of the recipients of help from Dr Barnardos raised the money needed to put this statue in the Tower Hamlets Cemetery where 500 children were buried in unmarked graves by Dr Barnado and his charity. The children were all given a proper burial but there wasn't money to buy head stones.



The cemetery lies to the back of my cousin's new home and makes for a haven of nature with plenty of shade on a hot day.