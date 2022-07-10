Honouring the match girl's strike

Here is the reason I was in London. It was to attend the Matchgirl's festival. A small event in Bow, near the old Bryant and May match factory where 1000's of girls and women were working for a pittance in very poor conditions in the Victorian age.



The old factory is now flats and my Uncle bought a flat there in the later days of his life to be near his eldest daughter. He was a socialist man - inclined, as indeed my father was, to do battle with authority and fight for rights. He thought it outrageous that there was no recognition of the contribution that the match girls strike had in the history of trade unions and worker's rights. And so he campaigned to get a plaque erected which was duly done by the local council.



Some 25 years later, an English Heritage blue plaque has now been installed and I was proud to be at this mini festival in respect for my Uncle's part to play in getting the significance of the event recognised.



It is the only image I took at the event, so although not inspiring - the speaker certainly was and I wanted to include in my project.