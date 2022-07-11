in harmony

Spotted at a gravestone in Tower Hamlets Cemetery the other day. I liked the way the plant had grown over the gravestone as if to become a part of it, and the writing on the stone had been gradually obscured by the growing moss.



No life lasts for ever, and even the remembrance of that life becomes faded as the generations pass.



It seemed both inevitable and somehow poignant. And I felt sure it had a profound message that I could capture in the title.



But I couldn't.



Neither could I remember how to use my compact camera yesterday as I went with M for an evening walk having stayed in to avoid the extreme heat of the day. I didn't wan't to be burdened with the mirror less on such a hot and humid day. I stopped to take a few photos of the poppies in the cornfield and ended up with a few very short and poor videos instead.



So another backdated post here to fill this slot.