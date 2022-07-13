Went in search of the super moon this evening and positioned ourselves in the best available spot, facing South East, but to no avail. Walked home in the dark defeated - and converged with several other of our neighbours who had tried the same and also been unsuccessful. Too much cloud cover I guess, and too many trees in the way.
So a good thing I had nipped out a little earlier to try another garden shot in the low light.
The flower was facing East, as if also waiting for the moon to put in an appearance.