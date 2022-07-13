Previous
Facing East by helenhall
Photo 1835

Facing East

Went in search of the super moon this evening and positioned ourselves in the best available spot, facing South East, but to no avail. Walked home in the dark defeated - and converged with several other of our neighbours who had tried the same and also been unsuccessful. Too much cloud cover I guess, and too many trees in the way.

So a good thing I had nipped out a little earlier to try another garden shot in the low light.

The flower was facing East, as if also waiting for the moon to put in an appearance.

13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
Great POV.
July 13th, 2022  
