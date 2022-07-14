study in browns

As I spent all of today indoors (mainly working), and only nipped out to bring the bin in, you get an indoor shot for today.



This selection of wooden items have all come from my in laws home. The bowl and box are really rather special and I threw in some dried petals and a flower from an arrangement I was once given because the colours match.



The house still overflows with contents from my in laws home - we are still in the process of dealing with it. My own parents home - we have barely started on yet - therein lies another story. But it may all come to a head over the next few weeks as we now have a buyer.



It is possible that before long we may not even be able to get in through the front door!