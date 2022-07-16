Previous
Next
To infinity and beyond by helenhall
Photo 1838

To infinity and beyond

We went with friends to Battle Proms at Hatfield House. Whilst we found the music and flag waving rather tiresome, it was a beautiful summer evening, the picnic was delicious, the prosecco flowing and the entertainment in the sky was top class.

We had a spitfire to entertain us, an impressive parachute display from the red devils and a great firework display to end the evening.

I resorted to my phone to capture the fireworks and they didn't come out too badly. I turned this one to dramatic black and white to make the most of the silhouetted figures that look as though they are hurriedly picking their light sabers to do battle in intergalactic realms.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
503% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise