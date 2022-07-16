To infinity and beyond

We went with friends to Battle Proms at Hatfield House. Whilst we found the music and flag waving rather tiresome, it was a beautiful summer evening, the picnic was delicious, the prosecco flowing and the entertainment in the sky was top class.



We had a spitfire to entertain us, an impressive parachute display from the red devils and a great firework display to end the evening.



I resorted to my phone to capture the fireworks and they didn't come out too badly. I turned this one to dramatic black and white to make the most of the silhouetted figures that look as though they are hurriedly picking their light sabers to do battle in intergalactic realms.