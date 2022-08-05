Previous
forest colours by helenhall
Photo 1854

forest colours

Not really an abstract, but that was why I decided to create an ICM today whilst walking in Delamere forest.

After preparing the house in Cheshire for viewing this morning, and whilst waiting for the lawn to dry out after rain so that we could mow it, we took a wonderful walk around Delamere.

I played with this a little in Snapseed adding an HDR filter - just for fun.

5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
