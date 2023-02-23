Sign up
Photo 1962
Movement in the woodland.
The movement being me and the camera ... everyone else had gone home.
My computer has been written off after a further week without it. So now i have to get a new one. Meanwhile, i can only see what i am posting and viewing on my phone.
Thank goodness for snapseed
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
19th February 2023 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
icm
,
for2023
