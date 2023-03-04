Previous
Snowdrops at Moggerhanger by helenhall
Snowdrops at Moggerhanger

I have so many photos languishing on an ever filling hard drive that I feel the need to process and cull. Will post from the archives to fill in the dull days as I go along, as this will motivate me to deal with them.
4th March 2023

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
Helene ace
gorgeous! love how you edited it. fav
March 6th, 2023  
