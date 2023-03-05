Previous
Next
Sreya by helenhall
Photo 1971

Sreya

I have spent the day working on portraits taken at a recent camera club event and getting in a bit of a muddle with the software which is still new to me.

So I thought I would post one that I like of this young Asian dancer who came along to pose for us. I am glad I caught her with a natural looking and relaxed smile.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
540% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely smile and candid
March 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise