Previous
Next
have a heart by helenhall
Photo 1984

have a heart

I have got myself into a right mess with editing photos - I am all over the place without any kind of system to catch up and choose which ones are worth pursuing. And so I end up faffing around in a most unsatisfactory manner and being no further forward.

Such has been this evening - and now all I have to offer is a heart. It started out as a heart shaped pebble on a shingle beach. I once found a heart shaped leaf on the pavement, faffed around with it to create a fairly abstract image and it became my best selling greeting card to date!

Any way, I dedicate this heart to you dear readers, in thanks for all your comments and likes and attention that you give my project even at times when I have nothing to offer back. Thank you.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
543% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
don't get stressed about your photostream Helen, just nip in and out when you have time , everyone is still here when you return !
March 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise