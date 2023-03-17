have a heart

I have got myself into a right mess with editing photos - I am all over the place without any kind of system to catch up and choose which ones are worth pursuing. And so I end up faffing around in a most unsatisfactory manner and being no further forward.



Such has been this evening - and now all I have to offer is a heart. It started out as a heart shaped pebble on a shingle beach. I once found a heart shaped leaf on the pavement, faffed around with it to create a fairly abstract image and it became my best selling greeting card to date!



Any way, I dedicate this heart to you dear readers, in thanks for all your comments and likes and attention that you give my project even at times when I have nothing to offer back. Thank you.