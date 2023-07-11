Previous
Finding Nectar in Kathy Brown's Garden by helenhall
Finding Nectar in Kathy Brown's Garden

A camera club visit to Kathy Brown's Garden in Stevington got me a batch of photos to work through, despite the inclement weather.

I'll post a few as I go.
Phil Howcroft ace
looks like it found some nectar :)
July 17th, 2023  
