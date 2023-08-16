Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2075
banded damoiselle
taken the other day when I had my 'macro' lens on the camera . With no zoom, I was leaning over the water as far as I dare with any degree of confidence that I wouldn't fall in the river. I am surprised this came out so sharply in the circumstances.
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
2629
photos
127
followers
79
following
568% complete
View this month »
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
2073
2074
2075
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
10th August 2023 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Excellent favourite
August 16th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
ooooh great light and detail , nice one Helen
August 16th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Brilliant
August 16th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️
August 16th, 2023
Babs
ace
Wow what a brilliant shot. fav.
August 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close