Previous
Banded Damoiselle by helenhall
Photo 2076

Banded Damoiselle

I was in luck. After sitting for a while with my legs dangling precariously over the edge of the water, eventually not one, but two of these beauties landed on the same blade of grass.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
568% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Beautiful
August 17th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Amazing! What a gorgeous colour.
August 17th, 2023  
Babs ace
Oh, wow two for the price of one. Well done. fav.
August 17th, 2023  
KWind ace
Fabulous!!
August 17th, 2023  
Marloes ace
Wowy captured catch! Fav :)
August 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise