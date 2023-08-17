Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2076
Banded Damoiselle
I was in luck. After sitting for a while with my legs dangling precariously over the edge of the water, eventually not one, but two of these beauties landed on the same blade of grass.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
5
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
2630
photos
127
followers
79
following
568% complete
View this month »
2069
2070
2071
2072
2073
2074
2075
2076
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
10th August 2023 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
August 17th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Amazing! What a gorgeous colour.
August 17th, 2023
Babs
ace
Oh, wow two for the price of one. Well done. fav.
August 17th, 2023
KWind
ace
Fabulous!!
August 17th, 2023
Marloes
ace
Wowy captured catch! Fav :)
August 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close