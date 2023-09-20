Sign up
Previous
Photo 2077
fun with branches
My posting is less than intermittent. I was out with the camera 10 days ago and have only just got around to editing what I took.
There was something about these branches that I liked, but as a straight photo it wasn't working for me. Hence the play in photoshop.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
1
0
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
2631
photos
126
followers
79
following
569% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
9th September 2023 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Phil Howcroft
ace
very artistic , nice post processing
September 20th, 2023
