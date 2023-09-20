Previous
fun with branches by helenhall
fun with branches

My posting is less than intermittent. I was out with the camera 10 days ago and have only just got around to editing what I took.

There was something about these branches that I liked, but as a straight photo it wasn't working for me. Hence the play in photoshop.
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Helen Jane

Phil Howcroft ace
very artistic , nice post processing
September 20th, 2023  
