Blowing away the cobwebs

Now I am in a dilemma. I was just about to pay up for Ace membership - even though I had decided not to earlier. I was going to open an album for my water images - but it seems that I am too late and now I have lost all my other albums. I got myself in a muddle for sure!



If yesterday was all about wet, wet, wet, then today has been all about mud. Slippery, slimy, deep mud. Yes, I slipped and slid and sunk and fell over - but it was a good long winter walk and I don't so much mind. There was water, and a water picture, but I decided to post this one today.



Now to go and sort my muddled mind about what I am posting where and why!