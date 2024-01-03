Previous
Blowing away the cobwebs by helenhall
Photo 2093

Blowing away the cobwebs

Now I am in a dilemma. I was just about to pay up for Ace membership - even though I had decided not to earlier. I was going to open an album for my water images - but it seems that I am too late and now I have lost all my other albums. I got myself in a muddle for sure!

If yesterday was all about wet, wet, wet, then today has been all about mud. Slippery, slimy, deep mud. Yes, I slipped and slid and sunk and fell over - but it was a good long winter walk and I don't so much mind. There was water, and a water picture, but I decided to post this one today.

Now to go and sort my muddled mind about what I am posting where and why!
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
573% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise