Previous
Photo 2094
Flooded out
A day of wellies
as flood water drowns out paths
Tread slowly. Take care.
Every which way I turned on my walk today, I met with welly high water and more. And still, it rains.
No problem then sticking to my theme of water!
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
Helen Jane
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
Babs
ace
Oh dear hope you don't get flooded at home. We have floods across New South Wales and Queensland at the moment too, but most of it seems to miss us. We only got 1 mm rain last night.
January 4th, 2024
