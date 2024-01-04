Previous
Flooded out by helenhall
Photo 2094

Flooded out

A day of wellies
as flood water drowns out paths
Tread slowly. Take care.
Every which way I turned on my walk today, I met with welly high water and more. And still, it rains.

No problem then sticking to my theme of water!
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
573% complete

Babs ace
Oh dear hope you don't get flooded at home. We have floods across New South Wales and Queensland at the moment too, but most of it seems to miss us. We only got 1 mm rain last night.
January 4th, 2024  
