Fishing in the Great Ouse

As I was heading back from the flood waters yesterday, a lady saw me with my camera and said that she had been told there was an otter swimming in the river along the Embankment. I wandered back with her a while, but I don't really have the camera for wildlife and I was hungry - it being 3pm and not having had lunch.



But today I took a morning walk in the hope that I might spot one. Sure enough, as I was lining up a shot of the floods, there was a splash beside me, and then another and eventually I spotted this fellow coming up with a fish. I quickly adjusted my settings and managed to get this shot - a very heavy crop. It was a delight to see. The otter came onto the bank by the lock, but I couldn't get a view except through the railings.



So I have seen so many better shots from local photographers, but I was pleased enough with this today.



And it fits my water theme.



PS thank you for all your comments on yesterday's flood images. I am very careful when wading through the flood water and if I don't know exactly where the path is then I do not venture.