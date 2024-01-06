Previous
A puddle and a lake by helenhall
A puddle and a lake

Six days so far achieving my goal of 10,000 steps a day with a minimum of 5000 walking outdoors.

Today's little jaunt took me once again in search of water. It really isn't a difficult goal right now - in search of passable footpaths is more of a challenge.

For today's image, I just took this straightforward shot across Priory Marina lake. I thought the heart shaped puddle was rather attractive in front of the reeds.

Whilst out, I had a brainwave concerning the picture round of a quiz that I am tasked to create. I'm taking shots of water and an identifying feature such as a sign or notice near to that water and asking people to match the two and name the water feature.

The river is predicted to reach its peak by tomorrow at 6pm. A good time to fly a drone and get an aeriel view I would think.
Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
Photo Details

